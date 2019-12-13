Bible open to the Psalms

Sharing the Word for December 13, 2019

Memorial of Saint Lucy

December 13, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Isaiah 48:17-19

 

Into the symphony of God’s generosity that Isaiah has been voicing there now comes a new theme: the theme of provisionality. “If you would hearken to my commandments …” I will lead you and make you prosper.

This is not so much a threat as an indication that God respects what He has made us to be. In giving us freedom, He has given us the power to resist His omnipotent love. He will come to us and care for us, but only if we are willing to receive His gifts.

During these days of Advent we prepare for the coming of the Lord–for the Lord’s approach to us. Today the Lord reminds us that we have a part to play in that coming.

