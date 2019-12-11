Sharing the Word for December 11, 2019

Wednesday of the Second Week of Advent

December 11, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 103:1-2, 3-4, 8, 10

This psalm is a joyful recognition and proclamation of God’s redemptive presence and action in our lives. In it we recall God’s benefits and gifts to me–to all of us. We acknowledge His love and His generosity.

God pardons us. He redeems us. He crowns us with kindness. He is merciful and gracious. He does not deal with us on the basis of our sins but on the basis of His mercy. God is lovingly busy with us in all sorts of ways–some of which we do not understand, some of which we are not even aware of.

It is good for us to acknowledge the love and generosity of God–to proclaim His goodness. For what do I especially bless the Lord today?