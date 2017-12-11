Bible open to the Psalms

Sharing the Word for December 11, 2017 – Second Week of Advent – Year 2

Monday of the Second Week of Advent

December 11, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 85:9ab, 10, 11-12, 13-14

 

This psalm was probably composed during the Babylonian exile, when the Israelites were tempted to believe that God had forgotten them.

The truth is quite other. Far from abandoning them, the Lord offers His gifts to the entire people, to all those who acknowledge His lordship. He is coming to bring them kindness, truth, justice, peace, growth, increase, salvation.

God offers these same gifts to us, gifts that only He can give, gives that constitute our ultimate well- being. And they are offered not just to a blessed few, but to all of us–to His whole people. It is up to us to appreciate and accept the gifts He wants us to have.

“Our God will come to save us” if we let Him.

