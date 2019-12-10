Sharing the Word for December 10, 2019

Tuesday of the Second Week of Advent

December 10, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Isaiah 40:1-11

In this reading we see a heavenly assembly in which God is commissioning His prophets to go forth to proclaim His care for His people. “Bring comfort to My people,” He says. “Give them encouragement. Provide them straight roads to travel on. From the mountain tops proclaim good news to Jerusalem. Here is your God!”

This is a passage of great poetic beauty that provided the text for much of Handel’s Messiah. Its melodies are familiar to us all.

God still proclaims comfort for His people. He still extends Himself to us with power. It’s no longer in the context of a heavenly assembly of prophets, but through the body of His Son–the Church. He calls for our acceptance and our gratitude in reply.