Sharing the Word for December 1, 2018

Saturday of the Thirty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time

December 1, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 21:34-36

Jesus calls His disciples to be alert to His coming. He doesn’t come just once at the end of time. There are interim comings in the world at large, and in the lives of each of us. If we are not vigilant these visitations by the Lord can pass by unnoticed–their meaning unperceived, their benefit unharvested.

What with our daily routines, our superficial concerns, our sins great and small, it’s easy to forget that the kingdom of God is always near. It’s easy to lose track of the presence of the Lord.

That’s why the Church gives us several weeks of scriptural reminders about the final coming of the Lord as we approach the ending of one liturgical year and the beginning of another.