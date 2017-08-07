Sharing the Word for August 7, 2017 – Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time – Year 1

Monday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time

August 07, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Numbers 11:4b-15

The Lectionary now gives us readings from the Book of Numbers. Numbers is concerned with the Israelites’ wandering in the desert on their way to the Promised Land. The name arises from the censuses recorded in the book.

Today’s selection is about something in which the wandering Israelites were well practiced: complaining. Here they’re complaining about the food that God was providing for them. It wasn’t tasty enough. There wasn’t enough variety.

Even Moses is infected by the complaining, but he complains to God for making him leader of such a discontented people.

Soon God will give them meat, but the fact remains that they don’t recognize or appreciate what He is already providing for them.

Are there unacknowledged gifts from God in my life?