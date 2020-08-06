Sharing the Word for August 6, 2020

Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord

August 6, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 17:1-9

Today we see Jesus manifested in his heavenly glory. This feast of the Transfiguration offers us encouragement.

We need to be reminded that there is a different world than the reality we see and experience here and now. We need to remember that our final happiness depends on our participation in the life of the glorious Christ. We have to be aware that God invites us to participate in Christ’s kingdom. The words addressed to the apostles by the heavenly Father are also addressed to us: “This is my beloved Son. Listen to Him.”

What ultimately counts in our life is the glory of the Lord–the glory that Jesus manifested on the mountain top, the glory promised to us if we listen to him.