Sharing the Word for August 5, 2020

Wednesday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time

August 5, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 15:21-28

The first lesson here is that during his earthly life Jesus chose to concern himself almost exclusively with the Jews. Only occasionally does he extend himself to the needs of Gentiles. The general offer of salvation to the Gentiles would come later, through the preaching of Jesus’ apostles.

The second lesson has to do with perseverance in prayer. Jesus tells the woman that she doesn’t qualify for his ministration. And she won’t take no for an answer. Jesus is impressed by her faith and grants her request.

We have all been offered what Jesus and his apostles came to deliver. But if we are going to benefit from what is being offered we have to be receptive and keep asking Jesus for what we need.