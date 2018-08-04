Sharing the Word for August 4, 2018

Memorial of Saint John Vianney

August 4, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 14:1-12

John the Baptist’s memory lived in the conscience of Herod the tetrarch. Herod couldn’t convince himself that John was really dead.

There was reason for Herod to have a guilty conscience. John had brought the king into a sordid dilemma. The king feared John and had him arrested, but was afraid to get rid of him because of public opinion. Finally Herod’s wife maneuvers him into the murder that he had been afraid to perpetrate before. He has John killed so as not to be embarrassed in from of his guests. Herod’s wickedness led from one crime to another.