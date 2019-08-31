Sharing the Word for August 31, 2019

Saturday of the Twenty-first Week in Ordinary Time

August 31, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 1 Thessalonians 4:9-11

It seems that the Thessalonians asked Paul to instruct them about fraternal charity. He answers that they don’t need any further instructions from him. They have already been taught by God to love one another, and have been practicing care for their brothers and sisters throughout the whole area of Macedonia.

Nonetheless, one never practices charity enough. Paul urges the Thessalonians to “progress even more” in the exercise of charity. It’s to be a tranquil practice, calmly exercised–a practice that fits in quietly with their ordinary work and responsibility.

The practice of charity belongs in the life of every believer. The needs are multiple: the missions, Catholic education, retired priests and religious, the poor. There is always more caring to be done.