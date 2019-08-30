Sharing the Word for August 30, 2019

Friday of the Twenty-first Week in Ordinary Time

August 30, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 1 Thessalonians 4:1-8

Having recalled his affectionate relationship with the Thessalonians and given thanks for them, Paul turns to more specific matters.

First he deals with sexual behavior. These converts from a Gentile society lived in a world in which every kind of license was tolerated. They had to be constantly reminded of the new life they had received, in which it was God’s will that they practice a holiness that excluded these sexual vices. Marriage calls for special attention. Those who disregard Christian teaching about marriage disregard the will of God and the Holy Spirit they have received.

Christian believers of today live in a world in which sexual behavior calls for special attention. We too, need to be attentive to the Holy Spirit we have received.