Sharing the Word header image of open bible with tablet

Sharing the Word for August 3, 2018

Post by

Friday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time

August 3, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 13:54-58

 

“We know this Jesus. He’s just like us. How can He ever claim to be a prophet? Who does He think He is,” the villagers ask.

That’s an important question: who does He think He is? Just as significant is the question: who do we think He is? Every human being has to answer that question. It’s the most important question of our lives.

Is Jesus a prophet, a philosopher, a charlatan, an impostor? There are lots of ways to interpret Jesus. Each of us has to come to some sort of conclusion about Him.

The Church teaches us that Jesus is savior, redeemer, the Son of God, the only source of sense and meaning for our human life.

What do I make of Jesus?

Sponsored Ad

More from Franciscan Media

The Franciscan Saints Franciscan Media

Prayer Everywhere by Fr. Gary Caster

Called: What Happens After Saying Yes to God

The Art of Thomas Merton