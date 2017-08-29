Sharing the Word for August 29, 2017

Martyrdom of Saint John the Baptist

August 29, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 1 Thessalonians 2:1-8

Paul began his letter to the Thessalonian Christians on the theme of gratitude: thanks be to God for all of them, and for their works of faith, love, and hope.

Now he alludes to the hospitality with which they received him, and the dedication with which he approached them. Paul presented himself not as a salesman with a hot product but as a kind and generous parent, looking out for the well-being of a family. He came to them to present the gospel of Christ, but also to share his very own self.

Authentic preachers of the gospel today do not exercise their ministry for what they can get out of it, but for the love and affection that they can put into it.