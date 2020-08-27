Sharing the Word for August 27, 2020

Memorial of Saint Monica

August 27, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 24:42-51

Jesus has been preaching about the kingdom all his life. Now as Matthew’s Gospel draws to a close, Jesus speaks of the coming of the kingdom with increased intensity.

The kingdom involves the coming of Jesus in power and glory to judge the living and the dead–to discern each person’s final relationship with God. When the kingdom finally arrives the destiny of each of us will be determined forever.

In the brief parables we hear today about the thief in the night and the devoted servant, Jesus tells us to stay awake and be attentive to the coming of the kingdom. It can catch us by surprise if we’re not careful. What part does the coming of the kingdom play in my life?