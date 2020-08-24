Sharing the Word for August 24, 2020 – Twenty-first Week in Ordinary Time – Year 2

Feast of Saint Bartholomew, Apostle

August 24, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 1:45-51

Today is the feast of St. Bartholomew the apostle. We don’t know much about the apostles. Even their names vary in the Gospels. Bartholomew and Nathaniel are apparently one person.

Philip is often mentioned with Bartholomew–Nathaniel. Philip does a great service to Bartholomew in today’s Gospel. He introduces him to Jesus, who would become the most important person in his life.

Most of us are not called to proclaim the gospel of Jesus full time as apostles, but we can bring people into touch with Jesus. We can introduce them to him by the way we speak about him, by the reverence we offer him, by the importance we give him. We can play the role of Philip to the Bartholomews in our lives.