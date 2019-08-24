Sharing the Word for August 24, 2019

Feast of Saint Bartholomew, Apostle

August 24, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Revelation 21:9b-14

The feast of St. Bartholomew the Apostle takes precedence over Ordinary Time. The reading from Revelation describes God’s kingdom with symbols of a new heaven, a new earth.

The city gleams with the splendor of precious stones. There are twelve gates in its wall, labeled with the names of the twelve tribes of Israel, guarded by twelve angels. The city’s foundation is composed of twelve rows of stones inscribed with the names of the twelve apostles of the Lamb. God’s great city is bright, impregnable, populated by angels, by the people of God, by the apostles of the Lamb. Each contributes to the glory of the city.

We all have a place in the splendor of the city. We offer our thanks to the city’s architect.