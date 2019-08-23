Don't miss our End of Summer Fund Drive! DONATE NOW!

Sharing the Word for August 23, 2019

Friday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time

August 23, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Ruth 1:1, 3-6, 14b-16, 22

 

Ruth is a story about family. Ruth is a foreigner–a Moabite woman married into an Israelite family which had moved to Moab in a time of famine in Israel. Soon the Israelite husband dies and his two sons likewise. This leaves Naomi–his Israelite wife–and two Moabite daughters-in-law. Naomi urges the daughters-in-law–one of whom is Ruth–to find husbands among the Moabites while she–Naomi–goes back home to Israel.

Ruth refuses to leave her mother-in-law. “Wherever you go, I will go,” Ruth says to Naomi. “Your people shall be my people and your God my God.”

Ruth has formed a deep bond with Naomi’s people, who are God’s people. Their affection leads to results that no one could have foreseen.

