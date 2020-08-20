Sharing the Word for August 20, 2020

Memorial of Saint Bernard

August 20, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 22:1-14

This reading gives us two teachings about the kingdom. First there is the parable about those who are invited. God’s plan is not addressed to a few special people. It’s offered to everybody–good and bad, rich and poor. If the invitation is rejected at first it’s offered again. God is not content until the places are full.

The second parable–about the guest who was improperly dressed–teaches us that some appropriate response to the invitation is called for. The invitation is indeed freely given by God, but it has to be properly accepted by those to whom it is addressed. Mere admission to the kingdom is no guarantee of staying in it.

How do I stand in relation to God’s kingdom?