Sharing the Word for August 2, 2019

Friday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time

August 2, 2019

The Book of Leviticus is a handbook for the priests of the tribe of Levi, offering directions for ritual holiness.

Today’s reading from Leviticus deals with holy days–days set aside by God for special religious observance. Some are based on the Israelites’ agrarian background. Some like Passover, deal with their history. Some call for pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

God established holy days for His people to remind them that His relationship with them is ongoing– founded in time. It has to be renewed and remembered. God gave His people holy days to keep them holy. It is the same with our observance of holy days, beginning with Sunday. We keep the Lord’s Day holy to remind ourselves of the “now” of God’s care for us.