Sharing the Word for August 2, 2017

Wednesday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time

August 02, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Exodus 34:29-35

Moses had been on the mountain communing with God. When he came down his face was radiant.

The people were awestricken when they saw him and feared to approach him. Soon it became clear that this radiance was the result of Moses’ contact with God, and shone out when Moses was in touch with God or was speaking to the people in the name of God. At other times Moses veiled his face so it would be clear that he was not in contact with the Lord.

Our contact with the Lord is not as awe-inspiring as Moses’ was, yet we do share some measure of godliness when we engage in what a poet refers to as “unremembered acts of kindness and of love.”