Sharing the Word for August 19, 2017

Saturday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

August 19, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Joshua 24:14-29

Joshua has led the people to express its identity. There are consequences to this. Joshua enunciates the consequences for himself and his household. “We will serve the Lord.”

In view of their liberation from Egypt, and of the protection they enjoyed on the way to the Promised Land the people too commits itself to the Lord. No less than three times the Israelites promise, “We will serve the Lord.” They set up a stone to serve as a reminder of their covenant with God.

We too are called to a relationship with God. God calls us to a commitment to be His people. Repeatedly in our lives we are invited to say, “We will serve the Lord.”

How am I committed to serve the Lord?