Sharing the Word for August 18, 2020

Tuesday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time

August 18, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 19:23-30

Still responding to the rich man’s question, Jesus points out that it’s hard–even impossible–for a wealthy person to enter the kingdom. Riches can distract from God, cut us off from others, and lead to a life of selfishness. Salvation of the rich can only come about by some kind of miracle, through the intervention of God.

So the disciples now ask what they can expect for themselves since they have in fact given up everything to follow Jesus. Jesus responds that the disciples will receive lofty positions in the kingdom. Followers of Jesus will receive wealth and recognition beyond what they can imagine. In addition of course, eternal life will be theirs.

What do I expect regarding the kingdom?