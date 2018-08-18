Don't miss our End of Summer Fund Drive! DONATE NOW!

Sharing the Word for August 18, 2018

Saturday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

August 18, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 19:13-15

In antiquity, children didn’t have much importance or standing. They were without social significance. Why then was Jesus concerned about children?

Because they provided a model for our relationship to the kingdom. Children are totally dependent on their parents. We are totally dependent on God for membership in the kingdom. We cannot claim it on the basis of achievement. It’s pure gift. In fact, the more we are aware of our weakness and dependency, the closer we are to the kingdom.

Sometimes people think they have to earn God’s attention so that God will take care of them. That’s not the way it is. What we have to do is acknowledge our weakness, and be willing to have God deal with us as His children.

