Sharing the Word for August 17, 2018

Friday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

August 17, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 19:3-12

Jesus has been teaching about reconciliation and forgiveness. Now He turns to another interpersonal relationship, one of the most fundamental of all: marriage.

Jesus is very clear that God intends marriage to be permanent and monogamous. People who do not respect the nature of marriage are committing adultery.

That’s demanding enough for the disciples to ask whether it means that followers of Jesus shouldn’t get married. That’s not what Jesus says. It’s true that some people are not called to marriage. They are called to be single for the sake of the kingdom, but these are the exception. For most people, marriage is the norm.

Marriage may not be easy, but God’s law remains the same. It’s not up to us to do things differently.