Sharing the Word for August 15, 2017

Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

August 15, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Revelation 11:19a; 12:1-6a, 10ab

The reading from Revelation assigned for the Solemnity of the Assumption of Mary is about Mary and the Church.

The Solemnity of the Assumption and our reading teach us that Mary represents the whole people of God, that she is an image, a model of the Church. What she did is what the Church does, and vice versa. The Church offers Christ to the world. So did Mary. The Church only makes sense in light of Christ. So does Mary. We cannot properly venerate the Blessed Mother without including Christ and the Church, nor rightly conceive of the Church without Mary.

Today we offer God thanks: thanks for our Blessed Mother, thanks for the Church, and thanks for our heavenly future that she represents.