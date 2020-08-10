Sharing the Word for August 10, 2020 – Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time – Year 2

Feast of Saint Lawrence

August 10, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 12:24-26

Today is the feast of the martyr St. Lawrence. In the Gospel Jesus tells his disciples that they have to be willing to give up their lives to follow him. “The grain of wheat must die. If you want to hang on to your life, you will lose it.”

This is the conviction that enabled the martyrs to face death. Dying for their faith was the prelude to eternal life. Most of us are not called to give up our lives for our faith. Martyrdom is not for everybody. Yet all of us are called to struggle as part of our life of faith.

It’s not easy to be a believer. It never has been and never will be. What does my faith cost me?