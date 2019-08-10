Sharing the Word for August 10, 2019

Feast of Saint Lawrence

August 10, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 2 Corinthians 9:6-10

Saint Lawrence is one of Rome’s most famous post-apostolic martyrs, and has his own set of readings. St. Lawrence was a deacon associated with Pope Sixtus II in the ministry of almsgiving–the Pope’s director of charities. The Roman civic authorities seem to have been anxious to get their hands on the money that Lawrence controlled and this led to his martyrdom.

In the first reading for this day, St. Paul speaks to the Corinthians about being generous. Giving freely to those in need will elicit generosity from God. If we sow bountifully we will reap bountifully. God expects His people to be cheerful givers.

Am I a cheerful giver? Am I a generous giver? To what extent is giving part of my personal spirituality?