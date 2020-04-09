Sharing the Word for April 9, 2020

Holy Thursday of the Lord’s Supper

April 9, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 13:1-15

On Holy Thursday Jesus celebrated His last meal with His disciples. He instituted the Holy Eucharist. He was entrapped through the treachery of Judas. He was carried off to prison by the Romans. It was an eventful day.

But the Gospel reading the Church has chosen for our attention is the washing of the feet of His disciples. Of all that happened on this day, the Church apparently wants us to be most conscious of the care and affection for His own that Jesus expressed in this humble gesture.

This is the major lesson that the liturgy wants to teach us today. “I have given you a model to follow,” Jesus says. “As I have done for you, you should also do.”