Sharing the Word for April 8, 2017

Saturday of the Fifth Week of Lent

April 08, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Ezekiel 37:21-28

Ezekiel is the prophet of restoration, sent to the exiles in Babylon to proclaim the salvation God had in mind for them.

Today God’s prophet describes the destiny of His people. He will gather them from all sides. He will deliver them from all their sins. He will send them a new David. They will live on the land of their fathers. God will make them holy forever.

This future that God has in mind for His people will come to them by way of salvation in Christ.

As we approach Holy Week it’s good to remember the meaning of the suffering and death of Christ. The kingdom that God promised to His exiled people is the destiny that God offers to us in Jesus.