Sharing the Word for April 4, 2020

Saturday of the Fifth Week of Lent

April 4, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 11:45-56

All the hostility that had been building up against Jesus reaches a culmination. The Sanhedrin determines that if something isn’t done about Jesus, there will be trouble with the government. The whole people will suffer. Jesus would have to die so that the whole nation wouldn’t perish.

Jesus would die for the people, but not in the way the Sanhedrin thought. Jesus would die because of His faithfulness to the Father. His continued dedication to the Father’s plan of salvation would make up for the sins of the world. There would be a whole new relationship between God and human creatures.

The members of the Sanhedrin participated in saving the people, but in a way that was far different from what they intended.