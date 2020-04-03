Sharing the Word for April 3, 2020

Friday of the Fifth Week of Lent

April 3, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 10:31-40

More hostility. The people want to stone Jesus because it is ever clearer that He is claiming to be God. Jesus answers that scripture calls the judges of the people “gods” because of the authority they exercise. If they are gods, why can’t Jesus be God? It’s almost as if Jesus is trying to argue himself out of a tough spot. But then He goes on to argue Himself right back into it again, saying that His “sonship” is different from what scripture attributes to them. So they come after Him again.

We are children of God through the power of the Father working in us. As we approach Holy Week God’s word makes clear who Jesus is, and invites us to remember who we are.