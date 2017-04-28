Sharing the Word for April 29, 2017

Memorial of Saint Catherine of Siena

April 29, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Acts 6:1-7

The tension between the apostles and the Sanhedrin is somewhat quieted, but now tensions arise within the Christian community. Greek-speaking Christians thought they were not being fairly treated by the Hebrew-speaking members.

There have been administrative challenges and people problems in the Church since the very beginning. How are we to share our resources? Who gets what from whom?

This is not a sign of failure, but simply a reflection of the human reality of the Church.

We still have challenges and problems. Every diocese has a whole raft of administrative offices to deal with them.

We should ask the Lord to bless those who care for the administrative needs of the Church. Their ministry is an essential part of the Church’s life.