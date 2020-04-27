Sharing the Word for April 27, 2020 – Third Week of Easter – Year 2

Monday of the Third Week of Easter

April 27, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 119:23-24, 26-27, 29-30

Today’s psalm reflection is based on Psalm 119–an extended treatment of “the law.” It’s the longest psalm in the Bible. It proclaims God’s self-revelation.

In a series of synonyms the text announces God’s outreach to His people. It expresses commitment to the word of God delivered by the people in various situations. Here we have God laying down the law to His people.

We tend to look on “laying down the law” as threat–as God putting forth demands for obedience. In fact what God is offering us here is truth and blessing. If we accept it as such, we will find ourselves following the path of virtue and fulfillment. Do I look on God’s law as burden and threat, or as gift?