Sharing the Word for April 25, 2017

Feast of Saint Mark

April 25, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 89:2-3, 6-7, 16-17

Today is the feast of St. Mark the evangelist, author of the earliest gospel. The responsorial psalm Psalm 89 and the refrain–“Forever I will sing the goodness of the Lord”–are profoundly appropriate for the celebration of an evangelist.

What does an evangelist do? He sings the goodness of the Lord. His calling in the Church is to announce the works and favors of the Lord, to proclaim the wonders of God in the assembly of God’s holy ones. Thanks to the joyful proclamation of the evangelists the whole Church rejoices always and everywhere.

Our response is not only to receive the proclamation of the evangelists, but also to carry it forth throughout the world. To a significant extent, we are all evangelists. Alleluia!