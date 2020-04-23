Sharing the Word for April 23, 2020

Thursday of the Second Week of Easter

April 23, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 3:31-36

Today’s reading speaks again about Jesus as source of salvation.

Jesus comes to us from the Father and teaches us about the Father’s will to give us eternal life. Jesus confers eternal life on those who are willing to receive it. If we accept the Son and the gifts He offers so generously in the Spirit, we will have eternal life from the Father. If we reject the Son we do not receive life, but the wrath of the Father.

This is the basic message that Jesus addressed to Nicodemus, that the evangelist addressed to his readers, and that the Church addresses to us today: eternal life–a sharing in the life of God–is ours if we are willing to receive it from Jesus.