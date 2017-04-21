Sharing the Word for April 22, 2017

Saturday of Easter Week (Easter Saturday)

April 22, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Acts 4:13-21

The Jewish leaders don’t know what to do with the apostles. So they take a “neutral” stance. They don’t assume a definitive position about Jesus. That will come later. For now, they simply tell the apostles to keep quiet about Jesus.

This, of course, is precisely what the apostles cannot do. To obey the Jewish officials would be to disobey God.

The apostles are giving witness to their faith and the Jewish officials are left at an impasse.

Not infrequently non-believers want the community of the faithful to keep quiet. Many of the Church’s teachings for example about the meaning of human life, about justice, about sin and salvation are challenging to outsiders. They were in those first days after Jesus’ resurrection and they are now.