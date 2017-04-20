Sharing the Word for April 21, 2017

Friday of Easter Week (Easter Friday)

April 21, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Acts 4:1-12

Peter has explained to the crowd that the cure of the crippled man was not based on human power but on the power of the risen Jesus.

Now the Jewish religious leaders appear. They are disturbed that the apostles are addressing the people and proclaiming that Jesus is risen from the dead.

Next day, they subject them to examination, resuming the hostility between official Judaism and the young Church that had previously existed between official Judaism and Jesus. The apostles and what they represented were unacceptable to the religious leaders, even as Jesus had been.

Yet the apostles insist that there is no salvation–no deliverance from evil, no restoration to wholeness for mankind–other than the risen Jesus.

It is still so today.