Sharing the Word for April 20, 2020 – Second Week of Easter – Year 2

Monday of the Second Week of Easter

April 20, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 3:1-8

Now we begin a series of readings from the Gospel according to John. This series runs for six weeks, until the end of the Easter season.

In today’s reading we meet Nicodemus–a leader of the Jews who had seen Jesus’ works and wanted to know more about Him and His teaching. Jesus says, that if you want to be part of His kingdom you have to be born again from above–through the action of the Spirit–in a way that surpasses human understanding.

If we would be part of Jesus’ kingdom we have to all be born of water and the Spirit. We have to be baptized. We have to welcome the power of the Spirit into our lives. That’s what being in the kingdom means.