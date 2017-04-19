Sharing the Word for April 20, 2017

Thursday of Easter Week (Easter Thursday)

April 20, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Acts 3:11-26

Peter is explaining what happened when the crippled man was cured. He makes it quite plain that the power at work was not his but God’s. By healing the man when Peter addressed him in Jesus’ name, God was showing that He had raised Jesus from the dead and was now honoring His name.

This discourse of Peter is largely parallel in structure to Peter’s Pentecost discourse, but it has a dimension of urgency that the Pentecost discourse does not. Ignorance might be an excuse for not accepting Jesus during His public life, but after God has validated His ministry by raising Him from the dead, ignorance is no excuse.

God expects us to respond to the resurrection. It’s an essential element of our salvation.