Sharing the Word for April 19, 2017

Wednesday of Easter Week (Easter Wednesday)

April 19, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Acts 3:1-10

The healing of the man crippled from birth demonstrated the risen Christ was still at work, still active, still powerful, still able to cure the sick and the disabled, even as He had been during the course of His earthly life, before His resurrection.

Jesus still heals and cures the weak and the disabled today. Through the instrumentality of the sacraments of His Church He strengthens the sick and forgives the sinner. Jesus is as alive today as He was during His earthly life, as when Peter and John went up to the temple.

All of us who have experienced His power at work in the sacraments of the sick and of reconciliation have reason to be jubilant like the man at the Beautiful Gate.