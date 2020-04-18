Sharing the Word for April 18, 2020

Saturday of Easter Week

April 18, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Mark 16:9-15

This reading is a summary of the Gospel material about the Lord’s resurrection. Jesus appears to Mary Magdalene, to the two disciples on the road to Emmaus, and later to the larger group of the disciples. The message that Jesus offers to each was the same: believe and proclaim.

The disciples in general do not come off well in these post-resurrection narratives. They found the news of Jesus’ resurrection hard to believe. Yet Jesus did not write them off. Once He had healed them of their unbelief and hardness of heart, He entrusts to them the responsibility of proclaiming the gospel to the whole world.

Our faith is not perfect either, yet the risen Lord sends us also to be proclaimers of the gospel.