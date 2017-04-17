Sharing the Word for April 18, 2017

Tuesday of Easter Week (Easter Tuesday)

April 18, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Acts 2:36-44

Peter’s inaugural sermon continues. Jesus’ resurrection, he says, is a sign that Jesus has been established by the Father as Lord and Messiah.

The people realize that they have killed their savior and ask Peter what they can do now. He tells them that they must change their lives and be baptized, receive the forgiveness of their sins and the gift of the Holy Spirit.

Salvation is available to them if they will accept it. It is up to them to take advantage of what God offers–“Save yourselves from your present context of sinfulness,” he urges them.

God offers salvation in Jesus to us, too. We can’t earn it, but we can accept it from the generosity of the Father and the risen Christ.