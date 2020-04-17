Sharing the Word for April 17, 2020

Friday of Easter Week

April 17, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 21:1-14

At the beginning of His ministry Jesus turns water into wine at Cana–lots of wine. Later He feeds 5000 with a few loaves, and has 12 baskets of fragments left over. In today’s reading we see Jesus filling the nets of his disciples with 153 large fish. Jesus deals in abundance. He never provides just enough. There’s always more than we expect or need.

The exact significance of 153 fish isn’t clear, but it’s somehow meant to signify the wealth of energy that Jesus was providing for the disciples’ ministry, and the abundance of results of that ministry.

Jesus deals with us generously, too. He provides what we need in abundance. In return He calls us to be receptive and grateful.