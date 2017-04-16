Sharing the Word for April 17, 2017 – Octave of Easter – Year 1

Monday of Easter Week (Easter Monday)

April 17, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Acts 2:14, 22-33

For the next seven weeks, we will be hearing from the Acts of the Apostles.

Acts is a sequel to Luke’s Gospel. Luke tells us what happened after the resurrection of Jesus, and how the community of faith was formed.

In today’s reading, Peter is addressing the crowd that had gathered on Pentecost. He says, “You saw the miracles Jesus did, but you killed Him. Yet God raised Him from the dead as foretold in Psalm 16. When David wrote Psalm 16, he wasn’t talking about himself but was foretelling the resurrection of the Messiah. As for David, he’s still buried here in our midst.”

The resurrection of Jesus is the foundation of the apostles’ message, the keystone of the Christian faith, then and now.