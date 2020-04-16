Sharing the Word for April 16, 2020

Thursday of Easter Week

April 16, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 24:35-48

One of the greatest challenges for the apostles after the resurrection of Jesus was believing that it was all real: that Jesus was really still alive and that it really was the same Jesus they had known before.

In today’s reading Jesus appears to His disciples. He assures them that He is a human being not a ghost. He identifies Himself to them by showing them His hands and feet scarred by His crucifixion. He shares food with them, as He had done so often in the past. It is Jesus and He is for real.

Jesus presents Himself to us, too. He invites us to share in His risen life. He assures us that it’s all for real. And He expects our response.