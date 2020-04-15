Sharing the Word for April 15, 2020

Wednesday of Easter Week

April 15, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 24:13-35

The risen Jesus reveals Himself to the disconsolate disciples on the road to Emmaus. He listens to their tale of disappointment and confusion. He then teaches them the meaning of what had happened over the recent days in Jerusalem, showing them how it was all foreseen in the plans of God set out in Scripture. Finally He sits down to supper with them and reveals Himself fully “in the breaking of the bread.”

The Emmaus narrative is replicated in the life of believers. Jesus walks with us and allows us to tell Him our story. He teaches us about Himself through the words of Scripture. He manifests Himself in the banquet of the Eucharist. Do our hearts burn within us as we walk with Jesus?