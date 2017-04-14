Sharing the Word for April 15, 2017

Holy Saturday – Easter Vigil

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Genesis 1:1-2:2

The Vigil readings recount the history of salvation.

We begin with the narrative of creation, which assures us that the world is God’s work and is good. Then we hear about how God tested Abraham and promised him a numberless progeny. Next we have the story of the Israelites’ deliverance from Egypt. There follow four readings from the Old Testament prophets recounting God’s love and care for His people.

Finally a reading from St. Paul’s Letter to the Romans, in which he assures his readers that Christ is raised from the dead and that they share His risen life.

At Easter we celebrate salvation: God’s concern for His human creatures, God’s love for His chosen people, God’s everlasting care for us. We respond with gratitude.