Sharing the Word for April 14, 2017

Good Friday of the Lord’s Passion

April 14, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Isaiah 52:13-53:12

This is the final Servant Song.

The portrait of the servant offered here shows us an unattractive person, avoided by the people around him as one afflicted by God.

Yet his sufferings were inflicted on him as the result of our sinfulness. He was making up for our unfaithfulness to God. Because of his affliction many would be justified and would receive pardon for their offenses. In short, the Suffering Servant would be the savior of his people.

As the Christian community reflected on this passage from Isaiah, it became clear that the figure being presented was Jesus, the servant of God whose faithfulness to the Father in suffering made up for the sins of all humanity.

Today we remember and offer Him our thanks.