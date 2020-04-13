Sharing the Word for April 13, 2020 – Octave of Easter – Year 2

Monday of Easter Week

April 13, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 28:8-15

The Gospel readings this week are all concerned with the appearances of Jesus after His resurrection. Today’s reading from Matthew is in two parts. The first deals with Jesus’ encounter with the women who had seen the empty tomb. They’re fearful yet overjoyed. And Jesus now sends them to alert His disciples.

The second part of the reading is about subterfuge. The chief priests don’t want the soldiers to tell anybody what has happened. They are simply to say that the disciples came and stole Jesus’ body.