Sharing the Word for April 11, 2020

Holy Saturday – Easter Vigil

April 11, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 28:1-10

There is no Eucharistic celebration during the day on Holy Saturday. The Church spends this day in quiet and reflection. It isn’t till nightfall that the Christian community gathers to proclaim the resurrection of the Lord.

During the night we celebrate a vigil–a time of watchfulness and meditation. Through a series of readings from Scripture we review the execution of God’s plan of salvation that started with creation and evolved in the context of the history of God’s people–a history that included liberation from slavery and a land of promise.

In the final readings we learn that Jesus isn’t dead any more, that He has been raised to a new life that we will share. And we offer God our thanks.